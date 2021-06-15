Animal Crossing: New Horizons event brings summer and winter solstice items

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is celebrating the solstice with some new items, no matter where you are.

In a tweet from the official Isabelle account, it was revealed that several items would be coming and returning to the in-game store to celebrate both the Summer and Winter solstice. While the actual day of the Summer and Winter Solstice isn't until June 21st, these items are already available.

It was specified that players in the northern hemisphere will be getting summer-themed items to celebrate the longest day of the year. For those in the southern hemisphere, fun, winter-themed items are the pick of the event.

For those in the northern hemisphere, there looks to be several beachside themed items. In an accompanying picture showing off the items, you can see a surfboard mirror, a globe aquarium, a nice boombox, hammock and ocean-themed mobiles. There is even a coconut with a straw in it. Pure, sunny decadence.

On the flip side of the earth, things are a little colder. In an image showing off items for the Winter solstice, there is a whole new flavour of items. You can see a kettle with a tea cosy and several snow lights. There are also some large colored ice sculptures, one of a tree, and one of a polar bear.

It seems no matter where you are, there are items here to get you in the mood. These kinds of seasonal events in Animal Crossing: New Horizons certainly come thick and fast, but they also add nice punctuation on the time of year. For Villagers still out there tending to their digital communities, new ways to theme and decorate are always going to be appreciated.

Tonight is the Nintendo Direct E3 2021, and many will be looking to see if there will be any major content updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game, while getting constant updates and seasonal items, has not seen a major drop in a little while.

One potential place we see news is Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the heavily rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro. Just yesterday, 4K screenshots of the game were found which might suggest the game running on more powerful hardware.

