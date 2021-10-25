Get your Animal Crossing: New Horizons farm ready to go early

Savvy Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are prepping their farm space ahead of the game's next big update, and one has made it easy to get your plots ready.
When Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 rolls out on November 5, it will add an all-new farming system to the game, which you can use to grow ingredients to use in a bunch of tasty Animal Crossing: New Horizons cooking recipes. Before you can start cooking up some delicious minestrone soup, you'll need to make sure you cultivate the tomatoes, potatoes, and carrots properly - and Reddit user CreativelyClo fixed up the perfect signs to get your dirt plots in order ahead of time (via Polygon).
my_farm_space_is_already_coming_together from r/ac_newhorizons
If you're the kind of Animal Crossing: New Horizons player who loves to have a place for everything and everything in its place, their ready-made signs will help you keep all of your individually portioned areas ready - just punch in creator code MA-5578-6384-5326 and you can grab them yourself. If you prefer a little more chaos in your island life and plan to plant whatever wherever, well, you can always display them ironically.
The same big update will also include the long-awaited arrival of Brewster and his cafe, Kapp'n's boat tours to mysterious new islands, a bunch of new features for Harv's Island, and more. Meanwhile, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons - Happy Home Paradise DLC will give you access to an all-new job and a new archipelago of islands to match, but you'll have to pay extra for it.
