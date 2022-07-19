Andor is getting a double season premiere

Andor, the upcoming Star Wars spin-off TV show, will arrive on Disney Plus with a double season premiere. The series is a prequel to Rogue One, and sees Diego Luna reprise his role as Cassian Andor.

The official Star Wars Twitter account (opens in new tab) confirmed the news, revealing the first two episodes will debut together when the show starts streaming this August – just a few months after Obi-Wan Kenobi wrapped up its six episode run on Disney Plus.

Along with Luna as Cassian, the show will also star Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, with Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw, and Clemens Schick playing mystery roles.

The first trailer for the show premiered at Star Wars Celebration, teasing a gritty take on the galaxy far, far away – and season 2 was also confirmed at the event. Both seasons will be 12 episodes long. Season 1 will take place over a year, five years before Rogue One, while season 2 will cover the following four years.

"[Cassian's] adopted home will become the base of our whole first season, and we watch that place become radicalized," series developer Tony Gilroy has explained of the show. "Then we see another planet that's completely taken apart in a colonial kind of way. The Empire is expanding rapidly. They're wiping out anybody who's in their way."

Andor episodes 1 and 2 arrive this August 31. In the meantime, check out our ultimate guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else coming soon from the galaxy far, far away – and catch up on the entire saga on Disney Plus.