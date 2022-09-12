An Assassin's Creed 1 remake is not in the works, says Ubisoft

Ubisoft has dismissed claims that an Assassin's Creed 1 remake is in development.

The developer celebrated the 15th Anniversary of Assassin's Creed in spectacular style with a slew of exciting announcements during Saturday's Ubisoft Forward livestream. Ubisoft revealed it's delivering on things fans have long been asking for - we got confirmation that the series is switching back to a focus on stealth and assassinations in Assassin's Creed Mirage, and the team then followed up with the news that Assassin's Creed Codename Red will finally be bringing the series to feudal Japan.

But one dream that seemingly isn't about to come true is that of a remake of the original Assassin's Creed. Recent rumours, and Ubisoft's focus on the series' history, had many fans hopeful for an updated version of the adventures of Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad, but according to multiple Ubisoft employees, this isn't currently on the cards. Speaking to Axios, series executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté denies that an Assassin's Creed 1 remake was in development. This was reiterated by art director Jean-Luc Sala, who told Eurogamer (opens in new tab) "That's not what we're doing. I'm fully dedicated to Mirage, and I can tell you we are not remaking AC1."

This is surely sad news for fans of the first game or those who've yet to experience it and want to do so with all of the modern bells and whistles attached. Still, Assassin's Creed fans have plenty more to look forward to, including Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, a mysterious new title that seemingly has a much darker tone than the stealth series' usual offerings. Ubisoft hasn't given too much away so far, but the publisher says it will be "a very different type of Assassin's Creed game." There's also the live-service platform Assassin's Creed Infinity, the final DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, multiple Netflix projects and Assassin's Creed Codename Jade, the first open-world Assassin's Creed game for mobile to soften the blow.

