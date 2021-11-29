An amazing Sony 4K TV is $200 off thanks to this Cyber Monday PS5 TV deal

One of the best Cyber Monday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals is now live, saving you hundreds on a screen that's built for exquisite gaming. To be precise, you can save on the 50-inch Sony Bravia with 4K, 120Hz refresh rate LED screen, HDMI 2.1 ports, and new processing technology that delivers intense contrast with pure blacks. Best of all, the TV has dropped from $1,099.99 to $888 on Amazon, saving you $211.99 in total.

Coming from Sony, the X90J TV is PS5-ready and comes with exclusive features for the new console as well as 4K/120fps capabilities with HDMI 2.1, and reported input lag as low as 8.5ms. In other words, your PS5 will use this screen to its full potential. In fact, it's so good that we rank it as one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X available right now.

The caveat is that this is a Full Array LED screen rather than OLED, which is a much more expensive technology. The Bravia makes up for that, though, with its "cognitive processor XR" – essentially, under the hood, you're looking at a machine that's been built to understand the human eye and process pictures accordingly. Woof. As a result, our reviewer called the picture "gloriously detailed" and praised its Dolby Vision HDR capabilities. The two sticking points were that there are only two 4K 120Hz HDMI ports – although that's one for a PS5 and one for an Xbox Series X – and the lack of HDR10+ support. For that, though, you're going to be looking at spending a lot more money.

If you're not a gamer, the Sony TV will still produce brilliant picture quality, especially for the price. This really is one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals going.

