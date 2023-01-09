AMC scraps two TV shows that have already been filmed

AMC has scrapped two TV shows, despite both already being filmed. The second season of legal drama 61st Street will no longer air, despite production being complete on all episodes, and neither will psychological thriller Invitation to a Bonfire, of which four out of six episodes have been filmed.

The decision to stop the shows going to air was part of the network's new cost-cutting measures, according to Deadline (opens in new tab). The company is looking to take write-downs on projects for up to $475 million, including $400 million for "strategic programming assessments" and $75 million for "organizational restructuring costs."

61st Street was created by Your Honor showrunner Peter Moffat and stars Courtney B. Vance as a lawyer representing a talented Black high school athlete (Tosin Cole) who's mistaken for a gang member and gets caught up in Chicago's corrupt criminal justice system.

Meanwhile, Invitation to a Bonfire was set to be an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Adrienne Celt. The story takes place in the '30s at an all-girls boarding school in New Jersey and was inspired by the codependent marriage of Lolita author Vladimir Nabakov and his wife Vera.

It would have starred Industry's Freya Mavor as Zoya, a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper at the school, who's drawn into a dangerous love triangle with the latest faculty member and his wife. The series was also set to star She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany and Game of Thrones' Pilou Asbæk.