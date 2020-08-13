This Amazon tablets sale can get you big savings on some of the latest models

Amazon's summer of discounts may be drawing to a close, but it's going out with a bang via big savings in this Amazon tablets sale. You can get big savings on some models (including $30 off this year's Amazon Fire HD 8), just in time for the back to school rush.

US Amazon tablets sale: Sale on the Fire range

Amazon Fire tablets are amongst the best gaming tablets on the market, but they're also excellent browsing and reading devices (they certainly give the best Kindle e-readers a run for their money). That means it's worth checking out this Amazon tablets sale before it vanishes again. After all, we can't be sure how long these deals will last.

With that in mind, we'd recommend grabbing any offers you like the look of before they disappear into the Amazon-shaped ether from whence they came - or a warehouse ahead of Amazon Prime Day, anyway.

For more offers, don't miss the Amazon Summer Sale. Alternatively, check out the back to school sales here.

Amazon tablets sale: 2020 models

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) | $90 $59.99 on Amazon

This is the headline deal of the entire Amazon Fire tablet sale - the improved 2020 HD 8. It offers superior battery life and USB-C charging, which makes it ideal from movies and TV to reading. A great offer on an excellent device.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: $110 $79.99

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $140 $89.99

More Amazon tablet deals

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition (2019) | $100 $59.99 on Amazon

Last year's model of Amazon Fire Tablet - the 7 model - is still an excellent choice, and this Kids Edition is great value at just $60. With a hard exterior case to protect it from bumps and other accidents, this is a hard-wearing piece of kit.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10: $150 $99.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $200 $149.99

Want something a bit smaller for day-to-day use? Don't forget to check out the best gaming phones.

If you'd like to listen to your movies or music without disturbing anyone else, you can check out the best headphones here.