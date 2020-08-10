Back to school sales 2020: find the best deals on laptops, tablets, monitors and more

It may feel like we've only just broken up for the summer holidays, but back to school sales are already underway. In fact - and even though it's not quite August yet - some are surprisingly good.

That's why we've gathered up the best back to school sales below. You'll find offers for laptops, tablets, bags, and more right here, all at the lowest prices. They'll be updated regularly with any addition price drops, so it might be a good idea to bookmark this page to stay in the loop.

Oh, and keep an eye out for more deals as we march ever-closer to the new term. More offers are sure to appear in the back to school sale as September draws in, and you'll find them here first.

Back to school sale - laptops

HP 15t | $780 $549.99 on HP.com

This is a very fair price on a respectable work laptop; it's fitted with a 10th-gen i5 processor, making it speedy for school or home use. If you want something more powerful, the specs can be improved via the website before checkout.View Deal

HP Pavilion Laptop 15z Touch | $680 $579.99 at HP

Want a new laptop that's perfect for school, work, and beyond? The HP Pavilion 15z Touch is a great choice. It'll sort out all your productivity tasks nicely, and it'll also handle gaming. In fact, the processor and graphics card combo will have a crack at some light media editing and all but the most demanding games on lower settings.

View Deal

MSI GF63 Thin | $729 $699 at Adorama

Constructed around a very respectable 1650 graphics card, this entry-level machine offers enough tech to get you an excellent work/school laptop that can also play games at low-to-mid settings. Just remember, although you can nab your laptop at this price from Adorama, they have it on backorder. That means it'll take a little while to reach you.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | $879.99 $791.99 at Best Buy

Roll up, roll up - it's a Nitro 5 laptop! Acer have a proven track-record when it comes to decent work and gaming laptops, and this version is no different. We can highly recommend it, particularly because it's fitted with a larger screen than normal - 17.3-inches, more specifically. A good deal, this one.View Deal

Apple MacBook Air + FREE AirPods | from $899 at Apple

Getting one of Apple's MacBook Airs for $899 is indeed a great price already - they hold their value and high price tags incredibly well. However, when you're getting some AirPods bundled in for free, then it becomes a great MacBook deal. This offer starts with machines that harbor 13-inch displays, 256GB SSDs, 8GB of RAM, and 10th- gen Intel processors.View Deal

Dell XPS 13 | $959 from $939.81 at Dell

It's last year's model but still an excellent machine and it's going for a bargain price right now. Get a chunky amount of cash off this laptop at checkout, and you'll receive a machine with 10th gen Intel processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Dell G5 15 gaming laptop | $1.408.99 $1,195.59 at Dell

Just to throw in some gaming machines - this is extraordinary value. With ray-tracing capable laptops hovering around the four-figure mark, this model with a brand new Intel processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM is an excellent proposition in Dell's sale right now.View Deal

Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED | $1,899 $1,649 at Amazon

This is a fine machine for creativity and play. While it won't offer ray-tracing levels of gaming with its GTX 1660Ti graphics card, its Samsung 4K AMOLED screen will be a real crowd-pleaser to those who desire picture quality of the highest order in a machine that can handle everything very well.View Deal

New XPS 13 Touch laptop: $1,859 $1,714.99 at Dell

Saving on a brand new XPS 13 Touch laptop is a highlight of these sales. With a discount of $140 this touch-screen laptop features a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge 4K touch display and packs 16GB of RAM, an 256GB SSD, and a new 10th-generation processor from Intel. Nice.View Deal

ASUS Zephyus M laptop | $2,199.99 $1,989.99 at Amazon

Those looking up to pick up a portable powerhouse capable of excellent gaming levels too in the back to school sales might not find a better deal going for such a laptop than this one. This RTX 2070-powered machine has a 1TB SSD, an i7-9750H processor, and 16GB of RAM to crunch through anything, be it work, school, or play.View Deal

Back to school sales - PCs

IdeaCentre 510A | $450 $379.99 on HP.com

Want a cheap and accessible PC for home and school use? This IdeaCentre machine is a good choice. Besides being mega cheap, it has a fair set of specs including integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics and an AMD Ryzen 3 processor. It won't run games on amazing settings, sure, but it'll get the job done nicely for everything else.View Deal

HP Envy | $850 $749.99 on HP.com

As a starter PC, this isn't bad at all - it features a 10th-gen i5 processor that'll be more than enough for school work, 1 TB HDD storage for all your files, 256 GB SSD storage for faster booting, and a GTX 1650 graphics card for some light gaming on the side. Magic.View Deal

HP Pavilion | $940 $839.99 on HP.com

If you're hunting down something a bit more powerful, this HP Pavilion desktop is a great place to start. It's a solid rig thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7 processor and GTX 1650 graphics card, meaning it'll be good for gaming as well as work.View Deal

Back to school sale - monitors

BenQ GW2780 | $297.19 $179 at Amazon

BenQ makes some great monitors for school, work, entertainment, and gaming, so getting one with a more-than $100 discount is excellent value. This is a full HD monitor with an IPS panel - the best for image quality, and features a robust design, and BenQ's own eye-care features

View Deal

Dell S3220DGF curved monitor | $609.99 $429.99 at Dell

This curved beauty will be ideal for anyone looking for an encompassing screen experience. It's 32-inch size and curve make this a tremendously good monitor for play and for work.View Deal

Back to school sale - headsets

Apple Airpods + wired charging case | $159 $139 on Amazon

Apple are one of the most well-respected brands when it comes to computers, phones, and tablets, and it's no different with earbuds. The Airpods are some of the company's best, and you can get a sizeable discount if you act fast. Find more offers in our guide to the best headphones!View Deal

Bose 700 noise canceling headphones (white) | $399 $299 on Amazon

Bose has an excellent reputation when it comes to headphones, and this particular model is fitted with noise canceling tech to shut away the outside world. It also has Alex functionality built-in and 20 hours of battery life.View Deal

Bose 700 noise canceling headphones (black) | $399 $339 on Amazon

Don't mind paying a little bit more for the black version of the Bose 700 headphones? That color-scheme is currently $60 less than normal, so you're getting a fair saving. Plus, noise canceling is never a bad thing - particularly on the morning commute to school.View Deal

Back to school sale - webcams

Logitech C270 | $39.99 at Adorama

If you're going to be doing school or college work from home, you'll need a good webcam - and it doesn't come much cheaper than this. Logitech is the brand to beat when it comes to web cameras, so getting one for this little is a steal.View Deal

Back to school sale - iPads and tablets

Apple iPad Mini (64GB) | $394 / £399 £349 at Amazon

You can save a decent amount of cash on Apple's smallest tablet in the UK, the iPad Mini, if you get a groove on and order it now. It's been given a good discount in this surprise Amazon sale, so we can't imagine that reduction will last long.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (128GB) | $429 / £479 £449 at Amazon

Even the standard iPad 10.2-inch model has seen a discount; it's had £30 knocked off in the UK, letting you grab a great-value Apple device for a fair bit less than normal. Because this one's the 128GB model, you've got plenty of space to store movies, TV shows, and beyond. The world is your oyster!View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 (2019) | $49.99 on Amazon

Even though it's last year's model of Amazon Fire Tablet (dubbed the '7'), you'll still be very well served with this device. It's ideal for anyone heading back to school, college, or university. Plus, you've got plenty left over for a case or cover. Perfect! Sadly, it's not discounted in the UK either - it's still £49.99 over there.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: $100 $79.99 on Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) | $90 $59.99/ £89.99 on Amazon

The headline model of the entire Amazon Fire tablet sale is this new and improved 2020 HD 8 device. That's good news; this is arguably one of the best gaming tablets, period. What's more, this model offers superior battery life and USB-C charging.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 | $150 $99.99 / £149.99 on Amazon

If you want one of Amazon's larger tablets, the HD 10 is a good choice. It's a little bigger than the 7 model at 10-inches, and it's 30% faster than previous iterations whilst also having a better battery life. That's a win-win in our books.View Deal

Back to school sale - Kindles

All-New Kindle | $89.99 (inc. 3 free months Kindle Unlimited) / £69.99 on Amazon

Want something specifically for reading? The All-New Kindle is the perfect choice. With in-built backlighting and a light frame, this is a great device for school, home, or on holiday. Getting three free months of Kindle Unlimited with the US version is also a bargain.View Deal

Back to school sale - smartwatches

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS (42mm) | $229 $199 at Amazon

Yeah, it's not the very latest iteration of the smartwatch, but the Series 3 watch is a great value option for iOS users. It's got a heart rate monitor, GPS technology, and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours. And with a $30 discount? Good stuff. Either way, it's a great companion to gaming phones.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch (Bluetooth, 46mm) | $278.99 $239 at Amazon

This is the version I have; a little larger and pretty much a whole extra day's worth of battery life than the 42mm variant. Though it costs a bit more, this is a great price and a great value deal.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch (Bluetooth, 42mm) | $259 $219 at Amazon

This is also a great price for a quality smartwatch and offers - perhaps - a better-suited watch for smaller wrists. A whole $40 saving is not to be sniffed at either.View Deal

Back to school sale - backpacks and bags

Nike Vapor Power 2.0 | $70 $35 at Kohl's

One of the better backpacks on this list is Nike's Vapor Power 2.0, and a massive half-price reduction makes it even more appealing. It has a double exterior to protect your stuff from the elements, and it's got a laptop pouch as well. For more laptop cases, visit our guide to the best laptop backpacks.View Deal