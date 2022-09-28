Amazon's Jack Ryan gets a new release date - almost 3 years after its last season

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan is back after a three-year-long hiatus.

Eight new episodes are set to hit Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday, December 21 – with star Jon Krasinski in tow. Per Prime Video, season 3 finds Jack "on the run and in a race against time," according to the official logline. "Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold. Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict."

The political action thriller took a break following the release of season 2 back in October of 2019. The season 3 cast also includes Wendell Pierce (Suits, The Wire) and Michael Kelly (House of Cards) and introduces Nina Hoss (Homeland) and Betty Gabriel (Clickbait, Defending Jacob).

As previously reported by Deadline (opens in new tab), Jack Ryan has already been renewed for its fourth and final season, though a spin-off starring Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania actor Miguel Pena is in the works.

The character of Jack Ryan first appeared in Tom Clancy's Patriot Games, and would go on to be portrayed in various films by the likes of Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, Chris Pine, and Alec Baldwin. The Hunt for Red October in 1990 marked the first installment in the Jack Ryan film series.

