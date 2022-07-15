Amazon inexplicably sells Xbox Series X for $60 off

Amazon briefly sent out invites this morning offering a lucky few people the chance to buy an Xbox Series X for about $441, which is an unprecedented savings of about $60 from MSRP.

As The Verge (opens in new tab) reports, on Friday morning the US Amazon listing for Microsoft's highly sought-after Xbox Series X briefly included a button you could use to request an invite to purchase the new-gen console at a discounted price. If you were lucky, you'd get an email letting you bag the console on the cheap within 72 hours. However, it appears the invites have since been pulled.

If you've been on the hunt for Xbox Series X stock for any length of time, you'll know how infamously hard it is to find even at regular price. The truly desperate will know all too well the exorbitant cost of resorting to scalpers, who often charge several hundred dollars more than MSRP for Xbox Series X consoles scooped up using bots strictly for the purpose of reselling.

This precisely the reason a whopping $60 discount is so alarming. It's worth noting that the deal went live just after Prime Day wrapped up, so it might have been related to that. Unless it was a complete mistake, which seems unlikely, this could be a sign of future discounts on Xbox Series X consoles, particularly at e-commerce giants like Amazon, Walmart, etc.

