Amazon has reportedly bought the rights to the Tomb Raider franchise for "600 million"

Amazon has reportedly bought the rights to the Tomb Raider franchise for the grand sum of "600 million".

That's according to the website Fellowship of Fans (opens in new tab), which says, "Embracer Group just sold their 'Tomb Raider' rights to Amazon for a deal that we can exclusively reveal as being approximately a 600 Million overall package making it Amazon's second biggest purchase after purchasing the television rights for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'". The site appears to have a solid insight into Amazon's TV offerings, as it correctly predicted several early Rings of Power plot points months ahead of the show's release.

While the source doesn't specifically state the currency, we assume the figure is in USD. It's also unclear whether the deal includes games, movies, TV shows, and merchandise or if it's only the film and TV rights, though the lofty sum that Amazon has apparently coughed up suggests that it's purchased the rights to the whole Tomb Raider IP. Of course, as this news hasn't come directly from Amazon, you should take it with a pinch of salt until we have official confirmation.

If this is, in fact, true, it's not wholly surprising, as Amazon has certainly taken a strong interest in the series of late. In December 2022, the company announced that it is publishing the next Tomb Raider game, which doesn't yet have an official title or release window. And just last week, it was reported that Fleabag writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge is penning the script for a Prime Video series based on the popular franchise. That being said, if Embracer has indeed sold the rights, it's something of a speedy turnaround by the company as it only purchased the Tomb Raider IP, among others, from Square Enix in a $300 million deal in May last year, making this purported 600 million figure an excellent return on investment.

