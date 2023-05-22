Amazon Gaming Week is now live, here's our favorite deals so far

Amazon Gaming Week is here. What! You've never heard of Amazon Gaming Week. You're not alone. The relatively new sales event offers seven days of promotions and sales across everything in video games, from the latest titles and consoles to cutting-edge controllers and headsets. If anything, it's a great excuse to get something you've had your eye on for less.

It also doesn't matter what platform you play on either, with deals across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC popping up throughout the week. We've seen offers already of up to 60% off with some record low prices expected too. That's ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023, which is also set to be one of the best days for bargains of the year.

Amazon Gaming Week officially takes place from May 22nd to May 28th, 2023. We'll be frequently updating this page with our favorite deals that we think are worth considering, so make sure to check back regularly for our top picks.

Today's best Amazon Gaming Week deals

Today's best Amazon Gaming Week deals in the US

Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G65B Gaming Monitor | $799.99 $469.99 at Amazon

Save $330 - Now down to a record-low price, this superb curved gaming monitor from Samsung is amazing value for money. That huge 41% discount should not be taken lightly and will be the cheapest for quite some time we expect.

Blue Yeti USB Gaming Mic Starter Kit | $139.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - We've never seen the Blue Yeti microphone cheaper than this. It's also top of the market when it comes to quality, being the number one pick for people that like to dabble on Twitch and/or YouTube, be that for pleasure or business. What we like about this bundle is that it comes with a pop filter to help make you sound clearer as well as three exclusive downloadable Streamlabs themes.

Samsung 990 Pro SSD 2TB SSD | $289.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $120 - A big 41% saving is to be had on this top SSD that's ideal for PS5 players that want to take advantage of the console's memory. This SSD has never been cheaper at the retailer, so is a great deal. You will need a heatsink, though.

Today's best Amazon Gaming Week deals in the UK

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Editon (Nintendo Switch) | £59.99 £31.99 at Amazon

Save £28 - Relive all nine Star Wars movies in Lego form on Nintendo Switch with this terrific deal that brings the pricing only £2 away from its cheapest ever price. With over 300 playable characters, this version lets you play as the classic LEGO variants of Luke, Leia, Han, Lando, and Darth Vader.

Yezmek Mini Projector | £99.99 £54.39 at Amazon

Save £45 - Save big and take gaming to the next level with this mini projector capable of native 1080P with full HD. This is the cheapest we've ever seen it, thanks to a new 46% discount as part of Amazon Gaming Week.

MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 8GB Graphics Card | £555.97 £489.00 at Amazon

Save £67 - A great entry-level graphics card that will support 1080p for most next-gen games with 4K support available too. It may only seem like a 12% discount but this actually takes the price down to its lowest ever at Amazon.

More of today's best gaming deals