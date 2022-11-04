Amazon gaming PC deals can net you an RTX 3060 rig for $740

Gaming PC deals continue to feel like Black Friday has come early with a great offer from Amazon. Currently, you can buy an Asus ROG Strix G10 Gaming PC for $739.99 (was $1,129.99) (opens in new tab). It's a huge price cut of 35% saving you $390 off the usual price. Specs include an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. A record low for the system, the previous lowest price hovered around the $1,000 mark so this is significantly cheaper than that kind of price. At this price, you're ordinarily more likely to see less storage, 8GB of RAM, or a GeForce RTX 3050 card, so it's fantastic value for anyone looking for a prebuilt system without spending a lot. It's one of the best early Black Friday gaming PC deals around so far.

Another of the Asus ROG models has previously featured in our look at the best gaming PCs so you can be confident that it's well-built. Besides the well-paired specs, it also features two isolated air chambers that prevent heat from the CPU and GPU warming up other components. That way, it'll handle extended gaming sessions. It also has a sleek gaming aesthetic with a transparent side panel that means you can see the 20 LEDs on the inside. It comes with a keyboard and mouse too although we'd expect anyone consulting gaming PC deals to already have something else in mind.

You'll find more information on this Asus ROG offer below, along with plenty more gaming PC deals further down the page.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG G10 | $1,129.99 $739.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $390 - One of the best value gaming PC deals around at the moment, this is a great chance to get a RTX 3060 for RTX 3050 type money. Well-rounded elsewhere, it's a bargain.



Today's best gaming PC deals

If you're keen to check out other gaming PC deals, we have them all rounded up just below. Having scoured the internet so you don't have to, we have all the lowest prices on different gaming PCs.

Pair this purchase up with one of the best gaming monitors to get the most out of your gaming time. While such gaming PC deals may include a mouse and keyboard, it's worth picking up the best gaming mouse and one of the best gaming keyboards too.