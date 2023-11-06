Netflix's new number 1 show is being praised by viewers as "stunning" – despite low Rotten Tomatoes critic score

Netflix's new number 1 show is being praised by viewers – despite its low Rotten Tomatoes critics' score.

All the Light We Cannot See, directed by Shawn Levy and developed by Steven Knight from Anthony Doerr's novel of the same name, only scored 24% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but is currently Netflix's number one show worldwide. The story, set during World War 2, follows a French girl in occupied France and a German soldier. The show stars Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Aria Mia Loberti, and Louis Hofmann.

"Sat down to watch the first episode of All the Light We Cannot See and ended up watching the entire series in one go. Very moving and full of passion. Give everyone all of the awards," says one impressed viewer .

"Please watch All the Light We Cannot See on Netflix. A stunning production that will warm your soul with human resilience as it simultaneously makes your skin crawl with exposed Nazism. It will make you think. We need more thinking," is someone else's verdict .

"All The Light We Cannot See (Netflix) is stunning. I'm going to read the book as soon as I can. The music, the story, everything is luminous. A wonderful Advent or pre-Advent show. I wept multiple times, and I'm not a big movie-crier. It's that good," says another person .

"Just finished watching All the Light We Cannot See on Netflix. I read the book a few years ago, just an incredible read. Have to say this series was very well done, incredibly acted. #MustSee," is another person's thoughts .

"Watched All The Light We Cannot See on Netflix. It was absolutely captivating and beautiful (and heartbreaking at once). Really loved it," says another viewer .

"I just finished All the Light We Cannot See on Netflix. It was excellent. It is a 4 hour watch, and well worth every second!" is this person's thoughts .

"Just started the Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See. Excellent production. The book is great too. Highly recommended," says this viewer .

