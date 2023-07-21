The End of the F*cking World's Alex Lawther is gearing up to take on a Xenomorph or two, having nabbed the lead role in FX's upcoming Alien TV series – and he won't be doing it alone. The Black Mirror star will be joined on screen by Samuel Blenkin, who recently appeared in the fifth season of Charlie Brooker's aforementioned sci-fi series.

According to Deadline, the show, which is an Equity production has already started filming in Bangkok, Thailand, though some of its actors have yet to get involved due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Lawther, who is affiliated with UK-based union Equity, is said to be playing a young soldier named CJ, opposite Blenkin's CEO Boy Kavalier. Sydney Chandler, who is American and not yet shooting, Adarsh Gourav, and Essie Davis round out the supporting cast.

Equity performers have reportedly been informed that it could be considered a breach of contract if they walk off set in solidarity with their SAG colleagues.

Little more is known about the series so far, but we do know that it's set to act as a prequel to the entire Alien franchise. Ridley Scott, who directed the 1979 original, is on board as an executive producer.

While FX has got small-screen Alien covered, Evil Dead's Fede Álvarez is working on a big-screen take that is set to release in August 2024. David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, Aileen Wu, and Mare of Easttown's Cailee Spaeny are set to star.

