Alien Queen Jaw Stolen From Museum

And the London Film Museum wants it back

If some guy in a pub asks, “Pssst… interested in a piece of Alien Queen?” he might not be some dodgy pimp. He’s more likely to be a dodgy thief.

Someone has stolen a piece of the Alien Queen exhibit on display at The London Film Museum, and they’d really like it back.

The incident occurred last Wednesday. At the end of the day, a member of staff noticed that the inner jaw was missing from the 30 foot display.

The inner jaw is famous from the films as the part that pushes forward as the Alien creatures widen their jaws. The production model housed in the museum belongs to the museums owner, Jonathan Sands and has been in his personal collection since 1990.

“The Alien Queen sits in the largest section of the museum surrounded and guarding her batch of eggs,” says Jonathan Sands. “It saddens me that someone felt the urge to lean over the barrier and take the inner jaw section, therefore making the piece incomplete. Whoever has taken the jaw is probably looking to sell it on so we are monitoring auction websites for any items that appear, and we are reviewing security footage of the museum and will hopefully be able to find the culprit soon.

“We are not looking to press charges, only to reclaim the jaw and make the Queen complete again. The piece has little commercial value in isolation, but has huge sentimental value for us here at the museum. We would like the person who took the jaw to feel that they can return it to us without any consequences.”

If anyone has information as the whereabouts the of the Alien Queens inner jaw then they should contact the museum on 020 7202 7040 or email info@londonfilmmuseum.com .