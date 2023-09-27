Star Wars fans are predicting a major character cameo in Ahsoka’s finale

Ahsoka episode 7 featured another big name drop to a major Star Wars character, and fans are predicting it might be lining up a cameo in the show’s finale. We’re getting into spoiler territory for the latest episode from here on out, so make sure you’re up to date before reading any further.

General Leia Organa got another shout-out in the latest episode of Ahsoka, and this time it was delivered by none other than C-3PO. Amid Hera Syndulla’s questioning about her mission to help Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren against the threat of Grand Admiral Thrawn, the beloved droid turned up to say it was actually sanctioned by Leia after all.

In a brilliantly Leia move, she chided Senator Xiono for holding a vote without her, while also protecting Hera. "Senator Organa is willing to overlook this misstep," C-3PO told the shell-shocked Xiono, "but asks that you direct any further concerns to her directly in her role as leader of the Defense Council."

It was a great nod to the wider Star Wars universe, which is something these Disney Plus spin-offs have been doing since Luke Skywalker appeared in The Mandalorian. And some fans have started speculating that it might be setting up a big cameo in the show’s finale.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

"I just have this weird feeling we are gearing up for a big thing either in the next episode in the future of these shows – that thing being the return of Leia," wrote one Redditor. "It seems impossible to me to do things in this time without her, especially when stuff is happening with the New Republic. She has a history with most of these characters anyways and they have offhandedly mentioned her and now directly mentioned her and even had Threepio in this episode."

The fan Zachmma99 went on to add their prediction that Leia will be played by a new actor who could then go on to play "a supporting role in the upcoming series and movies". Meanwhile, another agreed that they’d love to see her return. "I would like to see her like they did in Rogue One if Billie Lourd and the like signed it off or just have someone new play the role," they wrote on Reddit.

Meanwhile, a third fan agreed: "No reason for her to not make an appearance. It's getting silly. Star Wars without Luke, Leia, and Han doesn't feel quite like Star Wars. It's been too long."

We'll just have to wait and see if the prediction comes true in the season finale of Ahsoka. In the meantime, check out our guides to: