Ahsoka continues a longstanding Star Wars tradition with its episode 7 cameo

A surprise Ahsoka episode 7 cameo continues one of our favorite Star Wars traditions and, yes, that was the actor in the suit.

Mild spoilers for Ahsoka follow. You have been warned!

During the New Republic hearing of Hera Syndulla, Senator Xiono chides the general for disobeying orders and heading to Seatos. Just when it looked like she’d be grounded for good, a certain bumbling droid popped into view with a message from Leia Organa.

C-3PO tells the Defense Council committee that Leia is "willing to overlook this misstep" as she personally sanctioned the mission.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Not only is it a nice off-screen nod to Leia – who is busily building up the New Republic in her role as Senator – it also marks a dozen canon live-action appearances for Anthony Daniels’ gold-plated droid and sets the character of C-3PO apart from his droid buddy R2-D2, who has shown up in 11 live-action projects.

C-3PO had previously appeared in all nine Star Wars movies, Rogue One, and had a brief cameo in Obi-Wan Kenobi. That makes him, by some distance, the most prolific Star Wars actor to reprise the same role. Daniels also had a cameo as Kessel slave Tak in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

