Ahsoka is the latest Star Wars project from the mind of Dave Filoni, architect of animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels. The series will feature the first live-action appearance of multiple Rebels characters, including Sabine Wren, played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo.

Of course, Ahsoka herself has made appearances in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Does Bordizzo ever get the sense that the Ahsoka TV show is simply a chapter in the wider story of this increasingly crowded sector of the Star Wars timeline?

"I think it's hard not to feel part of something bigger," Bordizzo admits to SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Good Omens season 2 on the cover. "Ahsoka runs along the same timeline as The Mandalorian season 3, and the shows are all connected. There's just so many parallels."

The Disney Plus shows are also building up to a "climactic" movie directed by Filoni, as revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Given the writer/director's well-publicized phobia of spoilers, we're not expecting plot specifics any time soon, but surely the cast is lobbying to be part of what we're guessing will be an Avengers-style event?

"When I heard they were doing the movie, at Celebration in London [in April], I was like, 'Maybe one day I'll find out whether I'm a part of that!'" she laughs. "This is one of those times when I can so happily tell you I have no idea what's going on with that. I'm happy not to, because that way I don't have to lie to you!"

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

Ahsoka launches on Disney Plus this August 23. That's just a snippet of our interview, available in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, which features Good Omens season 2 on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, July 12. For even more from SFX, sign up to the newsletter, sending all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.