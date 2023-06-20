Ahead of Phantom Liberty, a new Cyberpunk 2077 patch finally fixes some of the game's longest-surviving bugs

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has rolled out a new update for the game ahead of the Phantom Liberty DLC later this year, and it fixes a lot of community bugbears.

On June 20, CD Projekt Red released the patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.63 which contains a number of fixes for the RPG. There's a lot to be glad about in the patch notes - including fixes to gameplay, quests, and more - but there's also some changes some players say they've been waiting for since the 1.1 update back in January 2021.

As highlighted by several users in this Reddit thread , some of the more exciting patch notes in that list include the one that: "Fixed an issue where, while transferring money or data, the UI showed the 'Enemy hack in progress' text," which one player responded: "Finally. Pretty sure this one has been in the game since 1.01."

Patch 1.63 for #Cyberpunk2077 is being rolled out on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. This update contains various gameplay and quest fixes.

Another fan had a similar reaction to the patch note that read: "Search and Destroy - Takemura will now move to his hiding spot instead of standing in the middle of the room during Arasaka's attack," to which they responded: "It only took them 2 and a half years, but this was one of the most immersion breaking bugs for me - finally it's fixed!"

It seems the response to the Cyberpunk 2077 1.63 patch has been mostly positive, with other fans praising CD Projekt Red for a number of things including: Allowing Padre to recognize Corpo and Nomad V in the intro holocall, for fixing the colorful flashing DLSS issue, and for fixing the photomode file location bug - just to name a few.

It's probably a good idea to get all of these smaller fixes out of the way ahead of the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC releases on September 26. The paid-for expansion is set to be a big one with players taking part in an espionage mission alongside none other than actor Idris Elba as FIA agent Solomon Reed. Keanu Reeves' character Johnny Silverhand is also set to return, as we found out in the DLC's trailer earlier this month.