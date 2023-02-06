Netflix unveils wild first teaser for Agent Elvis series – and we're all shook up over it

Netflix has released the first trailer for Agent Elvis – a new animated comedy starring Matthew McConaughey.

Per Netflix, the series follows the icon as he "trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack to battle the dark forces that threaten the country – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll." McConaughey lends his signature Southern voice talents to Elvis, with an original character design from Canadian animator Robert Valley and wardrobe designs from John Varvatos. The trailer itself suggests a very silly, Archer-type of secret agent comedy, with McConaughey really upping the ante on his accent.

The show, hailing from Into the Spider-Verse producers Sony Pictures Animation, was created by Priscilla Presley and singer John Eddie, and was developed by co-showrunners Mike Arnold and John Eddie, who also serve as executive roducers.

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis may or may not have kicked off a new interest in media based on the King, as Sofia Coppola is currently directing her own biopic titled Elvis and Me, based on Priscilla Presley's autobiography of the same name.

"I just think it shows that Elvis and Priscilla are a kind of American royalty, that were – I wouldn’t say banished, but I think it just shows that… Elvis and Priscilla are back in the culture," Luhrmann told THR (opens in new tab)when asked what he thought about the new Elvis-related projects popping up.

Agent Elvis is set to hit Netflix in March.

