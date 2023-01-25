Baz Luhrmann is "really looking forward" to Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla Presley movie

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann is looking forward to Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Presley biopic.

"I know Sofia really well, and I just think it shows that Elvis and Priscilla are a kind of American royalty, that were – I wouldn’t say banished, but I think it just shows that… Elvis and Priscilla are back in the culture. Not just popular culture, but, I think, in American industry," Luhrmann told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

"I did the story of Elvis to explore America in the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. I think their lives are really woven into the fabric of the American story. And I’m really looking forward to what part of the story is told."

The upcoming drama, written and directed by Coppola, is based on the 1985 memoir 'Elvis and Me' by Priscilla Presley. Cailee Spaeny (The Craft: Legacy, Mare of Easttown) is set to play Priscilla, alongside Euphoria star Jacob Elordi who is set to play Elvis. Austin Butler played the rock 'n' roll icon in Luhrmann's film, earning him the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture and an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Olivia DeJonge played Priscilla alongside Butler.

A TV movie based on 'Elvis and Me' was released in 1988, which saw Susan Walters and Dale Midkiff as the iconic couple. The book was an international bestseller at the time of its release.

