After T-Pain reveals he's working on GTA 6, rapper Schoolboy Q teases his involvement in the soundtrack

Another musician has revealed they're working on GTA 6, and this time it's rapper Schoolboy Q.

On February 26, Schoolboy Q aka Quincy Matthew Hanley, replied to a fan on Twitter who mentioned the rapper's involvement in the upcoming Rockstar game. After Schoolboy Q shared that his 2014 album Oxymoron had turned 10 years old, a fan responded: "As long as you drop some heat for GTA 6 radio we all Gucci." To which, the rapper replied: "Ima be on there don’t even trip."

This isn't Schoolboy Q explicitly revealing that he's part of the project, but it's also incredibly hard to see it any other way. It wouldn't be too much of a stretch to make this assumption either, the rapper's songs have previously appeared in both GTA 5 and GTA Online via its various radio stations, so it makes sense to have Schoolboy Q return for the highly anticipated sequel.

Ima be on tHere don’t even trip https://t.co/lsIchXz9QMFebruary 26, 2024 See more

Before Schoolboy Q, fellow rapper T-Pain pretty clearly told fans that he's working on GTA 6 . In a livestream, T-Pain revealed that he used to spend a lot of time in a well-known GTA RP server, but once he got the job, Rockstar supposedly told him to stop getting involved. This was before Rockstar joined forces with one of the biggest names in GTA RP .

It's surprising to see the two artists being so open about their supposed involvement with GTA 6. On the other hand, GTA 5's Michael De Santa actor couldn't shut down the rumors quickly enough when an interviewer slipped up and said that he was reprising his role in the upcoming game - going as far as putting it down to a "senior moment" from the interviewer.

We still have a little while to wait until we get our hands on GTA 6, which is expected in 2025 .