GTA 5 Michael De Santa actor quickly shuts down interviewer who says he's in GTA 6: "He had a senior moment"

A podcast host interviewing GTA 5's Michael de Santa had made one of the biggest U-turns I've ever seen after accidentally linking the actor to GTA 6 .

Earlier this week, Larry Lawton - who is mostly known for his previous exploits as a real-life jewel thief turned life coach - interviewed actor Ned Luke on his podcast . Almost immediately out the gate, Lawton slips up and links the Michael de Santa actor to the upcoming GTA 6, despite nothing official being announced by Rockstar.

Lawton opens the podcast by saying: "I've got a great interview… Michael from Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6, here he is Ned Luke!" During the introduction, Luke is all smiles and waves until he hears GTA 6 when you can see the actor's face drop and he begins frantically shaking his head. "GTA 6 is… unknown things right now - just to make that clear," Luke responds.

(FYI) Larry Lawton interviews Ned Luke (Michael DeSanta from GTA V). Did Lawton accidentally reveal Michael's appearance in GTA VI while introducing Ned Luke? Or was it just an innocent "senior moment"? 🤔What do you think?Source:https://t.co/tswPRM2cp5 pic.twitter.com/JdByZV8ERhDecember 19, 2023 See more

This is when Lawton holds his hands up to the camera and says, "[I] didn't say a word!" The pair then put the slip-up down to a "senior moment" before quickly moving on. Clearly, Luke isn't taking any chances and removes himself from the GTA 6 discussion. Although it's exciting to think that GTA 5's protagonist could be back in some shape or form, it's best to take this with a grain of salt for now.

That being said, the GTA 5 actor did briefly mention it again later on in the episode. "You can't say much about GTA 6, correct?" Lawton asks, to which Luke responds: "I can't say anything about GTA 6," Lawton then says: "Can't say you're even in it?" to which the actor shakes his head and replies: "No," and chuckles at his answer.

"Who knows if I even am in it or not," the actor continues, "I mean… historically, I would say no - because they never reuse the protagonists, but I still have the NDA that I'm under, so even if I knew anything, I couldn't say anything."

Looks like we won't be getting any GTA 6 scoops from Ned Luke any time soon.