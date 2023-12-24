The first GTA 6 trailer was incredible – but what can we expect from the second?

In just 91 seconds, the GTA 6 trailer gave us a breakneck overview of life in Vice City. Sure, Lucia also featured heavily – the star of the next Grand Theft Auto game's narrative showing – alongside what appears to be her rumored counterpart, Jason. But everything else in that short minute-and-a-half snippet of in-engine footage teased cars, clubs, cash and carefree debauchery; on land and by sea and while tearing through the sky.

While different in tone from both GTA 5 and GTA 4's reveal trailers – those games taking a more somber look at the goings on in their respective Los Santos and Liberty City settings – the purpose of the GTA 6 trailer was the same: to offer a quick peek into the playground we'll soon be tearing up, while leaving us oh-so-keen to see more.

When we'll actually get to see more, of course, remains up in the air. But I suspect with its vague '2025' billing, Rockstar will use much of 2024 peeling the curtain back ever so slightly, showing slightly more each time. So, with its next showcase in mind, what are we likely to see?

The next episode

If the GTA 6 trailer was an overview of life in Vice City, then I reckon its next steps will be more granular in nature. To this end, the two post-reveal trailers from previous games that spring to mind for me are the 'Get Innocuous' short from GTA 4's pre-release marketing campaign; and GTA 5's trifecta of promotional 'characters' videos, each of which focused on one of that game's trio of playable protagonists.

Recently, I explored the legacy of my absolute favorite GTA trailer with one of its creators 15 years later, which is indeed the GTA 4 LCD Soundsystem-scored trailer mentioned above. To the tune of the group's 2007 Kraftwerk-aping hit, 'Get Innocuous!', the promotional video saw Niko Bellic continuously walking towards the camera while the virtual Liberty City backdrop chopped and changed around him in dramatic fashion. From the hustle and bustle on the ground at the LCPA Dock, to yoga classes in Middle Park, a high-end Columbus Avenue suit store, a violent shootout on the steps of the St Pat's-mirroring Liberty City Cathedral, and a lot of explosions – all seamlessly edited and pieced together with in-game footage – it was perfect. So much so that it's still my favorite pre-release video game trailer of all time a decade-and-a-half later.

GTA 5's three character trailers, on the other hand, are right up there in joint second place. Michael's is a continuation of his frustrated retiree shtick that was the basis of the GTA 5 reveal trailer, wherein we're shown his perceived quiet life at odds with his addiction to chaos – this time underpinned by Queen's Radio Ga Ga. Franklin's highlights the character's conflicted personality, whereby he clearly wants out of his life of crime but likewise appears to be pretty caught up in the cycle – this one soundtracked by Jay Rock's Hood Gone Love It (which includes a verse by the then fledgling Kendrick Lamar). And lastly, Trevor's profiles his loud, often abrasive and always wired character, with loads of violence and strange behavior – to the country and western tones of Waylon Jennings' Are You Sure Hank Done It This Way.

"And while I'm sure the next trailer will maintain the series' signature cinematic in-engine presentation, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a little more under the hood"

With GTA 6 in mind, I reckon the next trailer will borrow from all of that. We've already seen a little of Lucia, but we don't officially know who her partner is yet. Last year's leaks would suggest his name is Jason and that he's a love interest of the star woman, but until Rockstar tells us either way that remains to be seen – making the next trailer the perfect place to do so. Assuming that's the case, I suspect the next trailer will dig a little deeper into the relationship shared between the two assumed protagonists, perhaps looking at their history, or even the hows and whys of the criminal activity which appears to have landed Lucia in prison.



We've already been shown a glimpse of life on the run in GTA 6, and while I'm sure the next trailer will maintain the series' signature cinematic but in-engine presentation, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a little more under the hood – perhaps something a little deeper on specific missions, story beats, or the nuts and bolts of how Lucia and Jason make their money away from robbing banks and shops and gunpoint. Packed full of tongue-in-cheek swipes at pop culture and the modern age in its first trailer – with more Florida Man jokes than an angry Karen can shake a hammer at – something a little more narrative-focused wouldn't be unreasonable, maybe even leaning into the proposed Bonnie and Clyde theories the GTA community is wild for.

As for when our next look at GTA 6 might arrive, that's anyone's guess. In the wake of the leaks, there was always a sense that Rockstar wanted to regain its composure on its own terms, and for many, the first trailer did exactly that. Assuming the developer feels the same behind the scenes – or, you know, simply looks at the 152 million people who've viewed the trailer in less than two weeks – then there really is no pressure for it to do, well, anything in a hurry. If I had to guess, I'd say maybe we'll see something in late Feb/early March, but that's sheer speculation on my part.

In any event, Rockstar has set the tone moving into 2024. And while the 2025 release window might not be soon enough for some would-be players, it does mean next year is going to be busy as Rockstar drip feeds its much-anticipated next steps.

