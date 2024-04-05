After 13 years, one of my favorite romance anime is miraculously getting a new season on Netflix – and the first trailer is so good it hurts

A third season of beloved 2011 romance anime Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You will air exclusively on Netflix this August, and the first trailer for the unexpected continuation is so pitch-perfect that it almost feels like it's been no time at all.

As Anime News Network notes , original studio Production I.G, otherwise known for series like Legend of the Galactic Heroes and Usagi Drop, is animating season 3. Main characters Sawako Kuronuma and Shōta Kazehaya are played by returning voice actors Mamiko Noto and Daisuke Namikawa. To no one's surprise, there have been changes in the production and voice staff elsewhere, but several core players are back, and the presentation in the first trailer for season three is spot-on. It looks as good as I remember season two looking, which can only mean that the animation is considerably better than it was in 2011.

From Me to You is a sweet and simple story about a shy high school girl named Sawako, dubbed Sadako (yes, like The Ring) by her peers for her gloomy looks, breaking out of her shell and discovering all kinds of love, both romantic and friendly. Imagine something like Say I Love You by way of Komi Can't Communicate. It's a slow-burn romance about a reserved girl emotionally working her way up to the concept of romance, with long stretches of the story focusing on social anxiety and high school social dynamics more than anything. The plot moves absolutely glacially, but the characters are endearing enough to keep you on board, and the payoff is worth it.

The long-running manga and original anime were well-received, commanding a high score and hefty gathering on community aggregate MyAnimeList , where the first season is ranked 607 among the best anime of all-time, which is unironically a very high score. Fans had been holding out to see more of the manga adapted, especially after season two finally delivered some real progress in core areas of the story, but after 13 long years many had understandably given up hope.

Happily, this is turning into an incredible year for unexpected anime revivals. Just this week, the Spice and Wolf reboot that anime fans never thought would actually happen finally arrived, and it's been a huge hit from episode one. Based on the first trailer for From Me to You season 3, it's set to keep that momentum going come August.

