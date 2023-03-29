Sony to release Spider-Verse short film The Spider Within

Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks are set to release a new animated short film within the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse universe titled The Spider Within.

Per Variety (opens in new tab), the short sees Miles Morales struggle to "balance his responsibilities as a teenager, friend and student while acting as Brooklyn’s friendly neighborhood superhero. After a particularly challenging day living with these pressures, Miles experiences a panic attack that forces him to confront the manifestations of his anxiety and learn that reaching out for help can be just as brave an act as protecting his city from evil."

The Spider Within is part of Sony's new mentorship program LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers). The new program aims to provide "high-potential candidates from underrepresented groups an opportunity to gain valuable leadership experience."

Four selected candidates will get the chance to work under the guidance of program creators and producers Michelle Raimo Kouyate (Puss in Boots, Silver Linings Playbook) and David Schulenburg (Spider-Ham: Caught in a Ham) to produce a short animated film.

The short, created by LENS candidates Jarelle Dampier, Khaila Amazan, Clara Chan, and Joe Darko, is set to premiere at the Annecy Internation Animation Film Festival in June.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on June 2, 2023. A third sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has already been set for a March 2024 release. A Gwen Stacy spin-off movie starring Hailee Steinfeld is also reportedly in the works. For more, check out our list of all the new superhero movies flying your way in 2022 and beyond.