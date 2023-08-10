The digital release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has changed Miles’ most heroic moment – and it’s not gone down well on social media.

Miles’ escape from the Spider Society eventually sees him face-to-face with Oscar Isaac’s Spider-Man 2099. The original moment (and one seen in countless teasers and trailers) features Miles saying, "Nah, I’mma do my own thing" before adding that he’s going home.

Across the Spider-Verse’s digital release cuts the second line, sparking discussion on Twitter about the constant tinkering.

I feeling I’m tripping bc I swore there was another line after “Nah, Imma do my own thing” pic.twitter.com/TyHzkONJc1August 9, 2023 See more

"How many times they gon patch this movie??? Like why can’t we have a DEFINITIVE version," one wrote on Twitter. Another added: "It kinda sucks that we might not be able to ever watch the same version we saw in theatres."

Animator Browntable_Ent on Twitter remarked, "There’s no way this movie has ‘alternate versions’ completely on purpose cuz they’ve ‘patched' this movie like six times already it’s not even fun anymore it’s just lame now."

To recap, we finally have a ‘canon’ version of Across the Spider-Verse via its digital release. Fans had originally seen two versions of the movie in cinemas after reported audio issues: the OG cut and an updated cut with minor changes. Only the updated cut remains intact – but it’s come at the cost of upsetting those that can’t point to a definitive version of the movie.

Not everyone is frustrated with this particular change, however. One commented that it "goes even harder." Another fan wrote that it’s "way better" without the extra line.

The jury, then, is still out on this particular edit. But with everything from Across the Spider-Verse’s opening being tweaked to bunny filters being added, it’s clear this is a Canon Event that’s going to run and run. For more, check out our interview with Miles Morales actor Shameik Moore about his standout line, and our coverage on: