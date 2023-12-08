Spider-Verse directors say there are still Easter eggs being uncovered – including one of themselves

Given that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features hundreds of Spider-People and visits numerous different dimensions, it naturally has countless Easter eggs for fans to spot. We certainly did our best to catch them upon seeing the movie, but there were plenty we missed. And it turns out we are not alone in this, as director trio Kemp Powers, Joaquim Dos Santos, and Justin K. Thompson reveal that they themselves are still uncovering neat references today, months after work on the film was completed.

That's because it wasn't just them putting the Easter eggs in, as they opened the floor to anyone working on the movie. Thompson explains to GamesRadar+: "There were a lot that I didn't even know about! The fans online found more than me! We had this amazing crew of like 1,000 people and we encouraged them all to put them in – thankfully nobody put anything in there that they shouldn't have, which was very responsible of them! Fans finding these has been super eye-opening for me."

Thompson's co-directors nod in agreement, with Santos admitting that the big one that "snuck past" him was Spider-Punk and Pavitr Prabhakar (AKA Spider-Man India) having what he describes as a "Miami Heat moment," continuing: "I'm not a sports guy at all so I had no idea! We are also in the movie but I didn't realize until recently."

It turns out this is breaking news to Thompson during our chat, who is shocked that he didn't spot his own cameo in his own movie. Powers laughs, detailing the moment where the trio of filmmakers appear: "When they are fighting Spot in the area where they were playing chess earlier, the three of us are there – they created models of all of us! We are just sitting there in the background."

It sounds like it's about time that Thompson gave the movie another rewatch to spot his cameo. And our bet is that, in the coming months, even more Easter eggs will continue to be uncovered.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out now to buy or rent on digital.

