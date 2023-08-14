Across the Spider-Verse animator reveals how he made one of the movie's best scenes

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse may be one of the most distinctive and exciting animated Hollywood movies released in recent years, but the movie's final scenes are possibly its most memorable. And, now, one of the film's animators has taken us behind the scenes of his process with a Twitter thread.

"My last shots on Across the Spider-Verse were definitely some of the coolest challenges I've ever had to animate" Disney animation supervisor Ere Santos tweeted .

My last shots on #AcrossTheSpiderverse were definitely some of the coolest challenges I've ever had to animate! pic.twitter.com/ezEod8TioFAugust 14, 2023 See more

"When we were developing the characters, I really wanted to help develop Miles 42, or Wiles as we called him. It was an exciting acting challenge to animate the same character with two extremely different personalities, so I leaned heavily on my reference. It was definitely a challenging show, but I am grateful I've been able to be part of the coolest animated movie I've ever seen!"

The attached video shows two clips side-by-side, the finished scene and Santos' reference footage. In the scene, Miles (Shameik Moore) comes face-to-face with his Earth-42 counterpart, who turns out to be the Prowler in that universe. This culminates in the movie's cliffhanger ending, with Miles trapped in the wrong world and Gwen Stacy assembling a motley crew to rescue him.

The movie's digital release earlier this month has sparked debate among viewers after fans spotted that some scenes from the theatrical cut were missing from the digital version and one of Miles' best lines was changed.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out now on digital. For more on the movie, check out the rest of our coverage: