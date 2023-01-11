Abbott Elementary gets early season 3 renewal

Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a third season at ABC.

The mockumentary sitcom stars Brunson as an optimistic second-grade teacher at the underfunded Abbott Elementary, a fictional predominantly Black school in Philadelphia. The cast includes Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sherly Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis.

ABC ordered a 13-episode first season before quickly renewing the show for season two, giving it a full season order of 22 episodes. The series was nominated for seven Emmy Awards, winning two for Outstanding Supporting Actress (Ralph) and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Brunson), and took home the Golden Globes for Best Comedy, Best Actress (Brunson), and Best Supporting Actor (Williams).

"This renewal is a richly deserved feather in the cap of Quinta Brunson, [executive producers] Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Randall Einhorn, as well as the rest of the cast and crew of Abbott Elementary," said Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group. "Each week, this talented group of artists celebrates true unsung heroes — public school teachers.

And for some extra icing on the renewal cake, our favorite group of teachers was honored this morning with two Screen Actors Guild Award nominations and last night with three Golden Globe Awards. Abbott Elementary is the gift that keeps on giving, and I look forward to many more magnificent episodes of this brilliant, authentic, and just plain funny series."

Season one and two of Abbott Elementary can be streamed on Hulu. For more, check out our list of the greatest TV shows of all time.