A PS5 review unit has already died

The PS5 hasn't even launched yet, but it would appear that one advance unit of the console has already died.

Just below, you can see a tweet from YouTube content creator Jeremy Penter, better known as ACG on YouTube. Penter reveals that as he was working through some troubleshooting with Sony support, his PS5 console died completely, and is unable to power on at all.

P.1. At this time my PS5 is 100% dead. I was having the storage rebuild issues others reported but mine escalated to full errors and network issues/boot. Sony and I were working through troubleshooting when it died completely. So at this time I will be moving content around...November 10, 2020

Penter goes on to apologize to all his viewers, offering to pre-order another PS5 unit and give it away in a competition to one lucky viewer. Additionally, he also offers to refund any Patreon backers who deliberately pledged support for his PS5-related content.

Additionally, you can check out the full video below from Penter about the situation surrounding his PS5. Here, Penter gives a more detailed breakdown of what happened to the console, as well as outlining changes surrounding his planned PS5 content.

The PS5 is set to release tomorrow in the US, and exactly one week later on November 19 in the UK and Europe. For a complete list of all the games you can expect to play on Sony's next-gen console from day one, head over to our PS5 launch games guide.

