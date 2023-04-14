A brand new Pokemon has been teased in the anime, and it looks like a baby Terapagos

A new Pokemon has been teased in the latest episode of the Pokemon anime, and it looks like it could be the pre-evolution of the upcoming Scarlet and Violet Legendary.

The first two episodes of the new season of the Pokemon anime, currently titled Pokémon Horizons: The Series, premiered in Japan today (April 14), and in it, we got a glimpse of a brand new Pokemon. The mysterious new 'mon appeared very briefly in one of the episodes - which are yet to be translated into English - so we don't currently have a name or any other info about the little guy.

Just by looking at the Pokemon, though, it's easy to tell that it must have connections to the new Legendary set to appear in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC , Terapagos. As you can see from the clip below, it looks like the Pokemon has turtle-like features and gemstone detailing, just like the new Legendary. The only difference is that this Pokemon is a lot smaller, leading fans to believe it could be a pre-evolution of the Pokemon in question.

Terapagos? Pre-evo? New Pokémon? Love it when the anime teases new stuff before the games! #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/LSznbsTqAnApril 14, 2023 See more

Regardless of who this Pokemon is, one thing is certain - we haven't seen this little guy before in either the anime or the games. This means it'll be a brand new entry in the Pokedex, joining the 1,000+ Pokemon we all know and love. It'll be interesting to see if we get more context to who this new Pokemon is in the following episodes and whether it'll go on to appear in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC.