DC's Stargirl canceled at The CW

DC's Stargirl has been canceled at The CW, with another superhero show biting the dust.

The series will end after its third season, which is currently airing and will conclude in December.

Stargirl followed high school student Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) who stumbles upon the Cosmic Staff and becomes Stargirl – whose powers include plasma-based attacks, cosmic energy projection and manipulation, and flight. Courtney and her stepfather Pat (Luke Wilson) lead the Justice Society of America, DC's first superhero team. The cast also included Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Neil Hopkins, and Joel McHale as Starman.

The CW was previously home to other DC shows like The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, and Batwoman, all of which existed in their own world – the Arrowverse – and had no connection to DC's superhero films. The network put an end to the Arrowverse earlier this year, canceling both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow. Stargirl and Naomi, the latter of which ended after just one season, are not connected to the Arrowverse despite being DC properties. Superman & Lois, however, was renewed for a third season. The CW is also still planning to launch Gotham Knights, a Batman spin-off, in 2023.

According to Deadline (opens in new tab), the network plans to shift toward unscripted content and shows that appeal to an older audience. Despite being known for shows that center around teens in a high school setting, the average CW viewer is actually 58 years old.

