It’s time to say a ghostly goodbye to a beloved BBC sitcom next month

Sadly the award winning and completely hilarious BBC comedy show Ghosts has been confirmed to be coming to an end. However, it looks like fans will get one last look into the Button house as during a recent preview at the British Film Institute, it was announced that the fifth and final season will premiere on Friday, October 6 at 8.30pm on BBC One.

Ghosts follows a young couple, Alison Cooper, played by Fresh Meat’s Charlotte Ritchie, and her boyfriend Mike Cooper, as they find out they have inherited an old country mansion. As they start their renovations they come to realise that the house is filled with more than dust and debris, it is bursting with ghosts from every era imaginable. The cast of ghouls, played by many familiar faces from the Horrible Histories team, includes a loved up regency poet, a problematic ex Prime Minister, an 80’s scouts leader and a caveman to name a few.

It was announced earlier this year that filming on the fifth season had wrapped and later decided that this would be the last instalment in the series. The Ghosts team told The BBC,

“After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace. We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can't wait to share it with you all later this year.”

Fans have taken to social media to express how saddened they are over the news but it is clear that everyone is looking forward to the new season, even if it is the last one.

Since the release of the first season in 2019 the quick-witted UK comedy series has had multiple BAFTA nominations, a guest appearance from Kylie Minogue and has seen a US spin off version which has so far spanned over two seasons.

The Fifth season of Ghosts will premiere on Friday October 6 at 8.30pm on BBC One. Seasons 1-4 of Ghosts and seasons 1-2 of Ghosts US are both available to stream right now on BBC iPlayer.

