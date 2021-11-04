8K Samsung QLED TV deals bring future-proof panels down to their lowest ever prices

Early Black Friday Samsung 8K QLED TV deals are starting to crop up now, and Walmart's latest sale has a smattering of excellent discounts that can see you beat the rush of the winter sales madness.

Merging the best of the upcoming Black Friday 8K TV deals and early Black Friday Samsung TV deals, these mega screens prove that now is as good a time as any - nay, literally the best time - to jump into 8K screens. That's because both of these offerings are their lowest ever prices.

First up is the premiere, top-of-the-range 8K model from 2021's NeoQLED range, the QN900. This beauty of an 8K screen has all of Samsung's latest bells and whistles, is great for literally anything - and it won't be long before 8K TVs storm up best gaming TV lists. The 65-inch model can be yours for $3,297.99, down from an MSRP of $6,500 - a record low in today's QLED TV deals! And if you're after something even bigger then the 75-inch QN800 TV is also at a record low price of $3,297.99 (down from $4,800).

However, if your budget can't quite stretch that far then Walmart's QLED TV deals can still offer some crackers: there's a still-premium NeoQLED QN85 55-inch model with $500 off, which is now $1,097.99, and sneaking into the bottom of Samsung's 2021 QLED range (i.e. not the NeoQLEDs), the 55-inch Q60T has $100 off, and is only $697.99.

Yup, these are still big investments, but the savings are undeniable and, as we keep saying, they are literally the TVs' lowest-ever prices.

You'll find both of these Samsung 8K QLED TV deals just below, and plenty more further down the page.

Today's best 8K Samsung QLED TV deals

Image Samsung NeoQLED QN900 8K TV | 65-inch | $6,500 $3,297.99 at Walmart

Save $3,200 - We think that Walmart's slated MSRP is a bit inflated, or at least outdated - it's probably about the $5,000 mark - but you're still saving a big ol' bunch of cash, and getting this screen for its record lowest ever price. It's the premium model from Samsung's QLED 8K TV line so very much worth considering if you have been saving.

Image Samsung NeoQLED QN800 8K TV | 75-inch | $4,800 $3,297.99 at Amazon

Save $1,500 - Given the massive $1,500 discount here, there's literally never been a better time and opportunity to take the plunge and future-proof yourself. This wall-filler of an 8K screen is one of Samsung's best and is great for gaming,

Image Samsung NeoQLED QN85A 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,600 $1,097.99 at Walmart

Save $500 - A top quality 4K panel that is still from this year's range of new NeoQLED televisions from Samsung., At $500 off, this is a solid deal and a solid size for gaming or movies.

Image Samsung QLED Q60 4K TV | 55-inch | $798 $697.99 at Walmart

Save $100 - With the arrival of the NeoQLED range, the 'regular' QLEDs have become increasingly attractive and affordable. This deal represents exactly that, and bags you 55-inches of Samsung excellence for a great price.

More of today's best Samsung QLED TV deals

If you're looking for some of Samsung's different TVs then there's still loads to choose from away from the 8K beasts. Below you can find some of the latest Samsung 4K TV QLED deals, no matter where you are.

These 8K displays will also, by default and detail, be some of the best TVs for PS5 or Xbox Series X, and if you're looking to pick up a perfect companion for your new-gen console over the sales period we'd recommend checking out and preparing for the Black Friday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals. If you're not wedded to Samsung, then it'll also be worth checking out the Black Friday LG TV deals and Black Friday Sony TV deals too.