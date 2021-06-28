240Hz Alienware gaming monitors are up to $330 off and offer superb refresh rates

Three high-refresh rates, low latency gaming monitors are up to $330 off at Dell for a limited time only.

For some PC gamers, it's less about dazzling high resolutions - such as 4K - and more about getting the frame rates up as high as they possibly can. That's the appeal of monitors like these - while none of them slouch on their visual clarity - the appeal comes from the fact that they only have a 1ms response time and 240Hz across the range.

That's not to say that a higher resolution (2K/1440p) isn't attainable, but for the speed of the panel, it can be more costly - as is evidenced below. If you're content to stick with Full HD when gaming, but demand beautiful colors with your frame advantage, then these monitors could be exactly what you're looking for.

Awesome discounts on 240Hz Alienware monitors

Alienware 25-inch AW2521HFL | $510 $379.99 at Dell

Save $130. Important to note: This purchase comes with a $125 Dell eGift card. This is the kind of monitor for people that require twitch-based laser-like precision when playing games on PC. It's not just the 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time that impress us, but also the full compatibility with both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync - meaning that screen tearing and losing frames will be a thing of the past.

View Deal

Alienware 27-inch AW2720HF | $550 $379.99 at Dell

Save $170. Take everything great about the 25-inch monitor and widen it up a little. The other standout of this line of displays is the IPS technology - it stops colors from appearing washed out, so you can have an accurate picture of what's going on when the action gets intense.

View Deal

Alienware 27-inch AW2721D | $1,100 $769.99 at Dell

Save $330. This gaming monitor features adaptive HDR technology with its 1440p resolution - also running natively at 240Hz. What this means is a much sharper picture quality than Full HD without losing any of the benefits of the 1ms response time. It, therefore, comes with G-Sync Ultimate, which brings out the best of the image quality whilst eradicating blurriness and tearing at all times.

View Deal

If you're interested in more high-refresh-rate panels but don't know where to start - not to worry - as we've compiled the best gaming monitors roundup for that very reason. And if you want to step up your game - and the resolution - the best 4K monitor for gaming may be more of what you're looking for.