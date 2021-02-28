22% off HBO Max six-month subscription ends today - get yours for the Snyder Cut

If you've been thinking about picking up an HBO Max subscription for a while but have been holding out for a big discount or perhaps for the streaming service's content to fill out a bit more then today is the perfect time to strike. You'll have to be quick though as this offer ends March 1.

The HBO Max deal knocks 22% off the price of six months of access when you pay upfront. It costs just $69.99, down from the usual $89.94. Or there is of course still the option of just paying the standard rolling $14.99 a month. This offer is open to both new and returning customers by the way.

This is a great time to join as the content lineup has never been stronger. Warner is releasing new movies on the service at the same time they hit cinemas too. These films are shown on HBO Max for a month before being temporarily removed until after the film completes its theatrical run at which point they'll come back. We've already had big hitters like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Little Things earlier this year and at the moment you can watch the new Tom and Jerry movie and Judas and the Black Messiah at home instead of forking out a small fortune at the cinema.

It's all about March 18 though when the new Zack Snyder's Justice League (aka Snyder Cut) hits HBO Max. Godzilla vs Kong and the new Mortal Kombat movie will be added on March 31 and April 16 respectively too.

As for TV content, it's premium box set heaven with new hits like Lovecraft Country, Flight Attendant, Westworld, Raised by Wolves, and Rick and Morty rubbing shoulders with older classics like Game of Thrones, Sopranos, The Wire, Friends, and much, much more.

6 months of HBO Max $89.94 $69.99

This was a popular offer around the holidays and we don't see it being beaten anytime soon. HBO Max is looking like the year's hottest streaming service and this is a great chance to make a big dent in the price. Offer expires March 1.

Payment is taken at the time of ordering and when the six months are up, your subscription will default to a rolling $14.99 a month sub, but you're under no obligation to keep the service. You can turn off auto-renewal in the settings straight away actually if you want to see if another deal comes around or give the service a break. If you don't bite today, be sure to keep an eye on our HBO Max prices guide for the latest offers.

Taking occasional breaks from a paying subscription is something we like to do and switch to something different for a while. It provides a chance to let them build up a nice selection of must-watch content before we return and save a bit of money too. Check out our guide to the best streaming services for a roundup of what else is out there.

