Netflix horror series 1899 gets full trailer – and it raises more questions than it answers

Netflix has released the full trailer for the new historical thriller series 1899. The show comes from the creators of Dark – and based on the teaser looks set to spawn just as many theories as the hit German mystery series.

The eight-episode drama will follow a migrant steamship in 1899. The passengers – hailing from all across Europe – are heading west in hope of a brighter future. Or, as put in the trailer, they are all "running away from something".

However, their journey soon takes a treacherous turn after they discover another migrant ship adrift on the ocean. The horror begins as they find out what is on board. But just what this is, we don't know yet...

Alongside the trailer, Netflix also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the show. This includes how the creators used Volume technology to create the show’s visual effects, which builds virtual sets on huge screens for the actors to act in front of.

"I think it's going to be exciting to watch if the audience actually loves this new puzzle too as they liked Dark," Baran bo Odar, who co-showruns the series with Jantje Friese, said in the featurette. "And if they will figure out what this show is actually really about."

1899 features a multilingual cast who speak in their native languages. Some of the actors featured in the large ensemble include Emily Beecham, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, Aneurin Barnard, and Rosalie Craig.

No release date has been confirmed yet for 1899. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to watch right now.