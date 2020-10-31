12-month PS Plus deal is half-price today - perfect timing for PS5 PlayStation Plus collection

We've not seen a better PS Plus deal all year. You can now get a 12-month PlayStation Plus membership subscription for just $29.29 on CDKeys, saving you over 50% on the MSRP.

Cheap PlayStation Plus deals like this can be stacked onto existing memberships. Just make sure you're using a US account - sadly, this code is not compatible with EU or UK PSN subs. There is a discount on a UK version too (see below), but it's nowhere near as dramatic. We really don't see the upcoming Black Friday gaming deals getting any better for that US PS Plus deal though.

A PlayStation Plus membership is borderline essential if you're gaming on a PS4 or have a PS5 pre-order on the way. Because PS Plus is needed to play the majority of games online, it's a vital purchase that becomes even better value with a massive discount like this one. Seeing as you get a few free games each month, it's a bargain.

If you are intending to use your new PS Plus deal on the PS5, it'll unlock access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a bundle of 20 top-tier PS4 games to play on the next-gen system, ranging from God of War to Uncharted 4.

12-month PS Plus subscription (US) | $59.99 $29.29 at CDKeys

CDKeys can always be relied on for good deals, but this is better than we'd expected. You're getting a massive 53% off a full year of PS Plus, and that's a rare occurrence. Snap this offer up before it vanishes! And remember, it can be stacked on top of your existing membership. Save £8 in the UK and get it for £42.99.View Deal

