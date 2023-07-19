10 million people "experienced" Diablo 4 in June, and none of them are happy right now

Diablo 4 reached 10 million players throughout its launch month in June.

That's according to new financial data provided by publisher Activision, marking their financial results for the end of the second quarter of the 2023 financial year. Activision writes that over 10 million players "experienced" Diablo 4 during its launch month in June, which is admittedly a very odd way to phrase it.

Does that mean that all the 10 million people who "experienced" Diablo 4 in June didn't actually buy the new game? There isn't a subscription service like Xbox Game Pass by which you can play the new game without putting down $70, so the phrasing here from the publisher makes very little sense.

The trouble is, very few of Diablo 4's players are happy right now. Blizzard announced a hefty new patch yesterday, on July 18, and it's basically decimated multiple builds, including kicking the lowly Sorcerer while they're down, and tearing apart some of the most successful Barbarian builds around.

Activision also writes that "retention trends for the title are particularly strong," and we're about to see just how strong that retention is. Diablo 4 Season 1 goes live tomorrow on July 20, bringing with it a whole heap of new content like brand new story quests to undertake, Dungeons to delve into, and even a new seventh Uber Unique item to track down and acquire.

A second Uber boss is on the way as well as in the debut season, in case Uber Lilith wasn't tough enough for you already.

