Diablo 4's new Uber Unique is a Diablo 3 throwback

Diablo 4's new patch adds a new Uber Unique for players to chase, and it's actually a throwback to an elite Diablo 3 item.

As first noted by Icy-Veins yesterday, Diablo 4's patch 1.1.0 added Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander to the game. The new spear is effectively the seventh Uber Unique item in Diablo 4, and the first one that's been added in after launch last month.

If you aren't a veteran of the Diablo series thus far, you might not know that the Spear of Lycander was available back in Diablo 3. The spear wasn't quite as rare in the previous game though, coming in as a Legendary item, which is far easier to obtain than one of the prestigious Uber Uniques in Diablo 4.

This time though, the Spear of Lycander will grant you a random Shrine effect once every 30 seconds. Every time you slay an enemy with the spear, a random Shrine effect will kick in for between 10 and 20 seconds, which should make it an absolutely lethal weapon, and quite a random one at that.

A brand new Uber Unique item to track down will probably be music to the ears of Diablo 4 players far and wide, if they aren't already sick of the elite items. Earlier this month, Helltide Chests were accidentally spewing out Uber Unique items like no tomorrow, basically leading to a gold rush on items that were meant to be excruciatingly hard to find.

Surprisingly, Blizzard actually announced it'd let everyone keep their ill-gotten gains from the bugged Helltide Chests. We guess it isn't exactly the fault of the players that the chests were bugged like this, so really we have to salute Blizzard for not prying the weapons out of player's hands.

Diablo 4 Season 1 is going live tomorrow on July 20, bringing with it brand new story quests.