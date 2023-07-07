Diablo 4 patch accidently sparks Uber Uniques loot rush that Blizzard had to swiftly stamp out

Diablo 4 accidentally enabled a gold rush of elite loot, and it's been quickly quashed.

If you didn't know, Diablo 4 has a truly elite tier of loot called 'Uber Unique' items. These should be pretty damn rare, but they were dropping at an absolute deluge over the past day from Helltide Events via Helltide Chests, thanks to a new patch that launched with unintended consequences.

This caused an absolute gold rush of loot, or as close to a gold rush as you can come in Diablo 4. Thousands of players around the world cashed in on the weird drop rate for Diablo 4's Uber Unique items from Helltide Chests, basically getting their hands on ultra-rare gear with nearly zero grinding involved.

Just when the gold rush was picking up steam, it was stamped out by Blizzard. The developer has taken matters into their own hands by completely disabling Uber Unique items from dropping from Helltide Chests while they investigate the drop rates from the endgame activity chests.

We have temporarily disabled Uber Uniques from dropping in-game while we address an issue with Helltide Chest drops. For more information please check our forums https://t.co/aee8XTov15July 7, 2023 See more

It's a shame, but good things can't last forever. We just hope that you were lucky enough to get in on the gold rush of Uber Unique items while the going was good, because now you're facing a truly staggering grind if you want to get your hands on some of the rarest items in all of Diablo 4.

Blizzard just announced Diablo 4 Season 1's start date yesterday, which is scheduled for later this month on July 20. Season of the Malignant is bringing with it a new item with "enormous power," and will also be offering special gems for what Blizzard's calling "broken builds."

Head over to our Diablo 4 Battle Pass guide for a look at how you'll level up the new feature in the debut season.