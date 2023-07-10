Fiendish Diablo 4 players who snagged Uber Uniques from bugged Helltide chests get to keep their loot

Blizzard says that the fiendish Diablo 4 players that exploited last week's Helltide Chest bug are allowed to keep their Uber Uniques loot this time.

Last week, Diablo 4 players were hit with a Uber Uniques loot rush which resulted in several players - 142 to be exact - getting their hands on some super rare gear without really working for it. Blizzard very quickly stepped in and ended Diablo 4's accidental generosity though, and has now revealed that it will not be forcing those who took advantage of the Helltide bug to return the goods they gained while the going was good.

In the patch notes for Hotfix 2 (1.0.4), which was rolled out on July 7, community manager Adam Fletcher revealed that Blizzard has now "fixed an issue where Uber Unique items had an united higher chance to drop from Helltide Chests," and also left a developer note which reads: "With the above change, we have re-enabled Uber Unique drops in Diablo IV. In total we have discovered that only 142 accounts obtained an Uber Unique between the launch of 1.0.4 and when we disabled Uber Unique items from the game on the evening of July 6."

The developer note continues: "We do not plan on removing these items from the accounts. In the future, we may need to take action to maintain fairness within the game when a bug or exploit impacts the gameplay of others." So if you were one of the lucky ones that managed to take advantage of the Helltide chest bug, don't expect to get be so fortunate if it ever happens again.

Elsewhere in the patch notes, Fletcher also reveals that "Helltide Chests will now have the chance to drop any Unique and not be restricted to specific item slot limitations from any chest." Similarly to the patch note above, there was also a developer note to go along with this one that read: "With the above change players will now be able to find Unique items from ALL Helltide Chests. Uber Unique items also have a chance to be found from all chests."