Zoe Kravitz speaks out against High Fidelity cancellation

Zoe Kravitz has spoken out about the abrupt cancellation of High Fidelity.

The Hulu original, adapted from both the 1995 novel by Nick Hornby and the 2000 cult classic movie directed by Stephen Frears, premiered in 2020 and last only one season. The series starred Kravitz as a pop culture-obsessed record store owner named Rob, a character played by John Cusack in the 2000 film. The show also starred Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and David H. Holmes, and included guest appearances from Debbie Harry, Parker Posey, and Jack Antonoff.

Kravitz, who also served as an executive producer and writer, was disappointed in the well-received show’s cancellation.

"They didn’t realize what the show was and what it could do," Kravitz said in an interview with Elle Magazine. "The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street, and women that look like us – like, that love for the show, it meant something to people. It was a big mistake."

After the show was canceled in 2020, Kravitz criticized Hulu for the lack of diversity in their original content. The actor posted behind-the-scenes photos along with a caption that thanked the cast and crew as well as everyone who “watched, loved, and supported” the series. Actor Tessa Thompson, among a plethora of other actors, commented on the photos: "I will miss you all so much."

Kravitz replied: "It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh wait."

Kravitz is starring as Catwoman alongside Robert Pattinson in The Batman, which is set to hit theaters on March 4.