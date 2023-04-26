Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sadly fixes Breath of the Wild's most useful glitch

A fresh round of previews for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have dropped, and there's one bit of sad news in that speedrunners and impatient players will no longer be able to take advantage of the Breath of the Wild whistle sprint glitch.

In Breath of the Wild, if you hold down the whistle button while repeatedly mashing the sprint button as you run, you'll move nearly as fast as you would at a full sprint without spending any stamina. This technique is used constantly in speedruns, and it's simple enough that you don't have to spend hours training to do it properly. Just claw your hands around your Switch controller in such a way that you can touch the analog stick, d-pad, and B button all at once, and you've got it.

YouTuber Zeltik confirmed in his video preview (opens in new tab) today that Tears of the Kingdom puts an end to whistle sprinting - opening the door to speculation that many of Breath of the Wild's other exploits have been fixed, too. Speedrunners are certainly going to have to dig up some new techniques, but considering the creativity on display with runs of the previous game, I'm confident they'll break Tears of the Kingdom in every way imaginable.

You can check out our Tears of the Kingdom preview for more on what's been shown off. One more ability we haven't seen yet has been teased, the return of Korok Seeds has been confirmed, and we've sadly learned that we won't be able to build infinite sticks.

