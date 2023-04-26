Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has at least one more ability we haven't seen yet

We're just a few weeks out from the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and a preview event for the game attended by press and content creators suggests that there are still more major surprises in store, including at least one more ability that we haven't seen yet.

If you watch closely in the new preview footage released today, you might catch a glimpse of the wheel showing all the new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom abilities, including Fuse, Ultrahand, Ascend, and Recall, all of which we've seen before. But there are also three additional icons - one showing a map, one showing the amiibo logo, and one featuring three purple hands reaching toward each other.

As YouTuber Zeltik says, "You’ll notice that there’s a new ability here you haven’t seen yet. I did get to play around with this, but I’m not allowed to show you what it does or mention it by name. I can say that it isn’t available from near the start of the game like Ultrahand, Recall, Ascend and Fuse, instead it’s obtained later on, and it streamlines the Ultrahand building process to make things more convenient, especially in sections of the game where you’ll need to build a lot."

Apparently we won't be learning more about that ability until Tears of the Kingdom actually launches, but there's another curious detail here - an empty slot in the upper right. It could just be filling space to keep the wheel symmetrical, or serving as room for expansion in a post-launch update or DLC. Of course, the seemingly obvious implication is that it's yet another new ability that hasn't even been teased yet, which is perhaps the most exciting possibility of all.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches next month on May 12.

Today's previews already have players panicking over the idea of another Korok Seed hunt.