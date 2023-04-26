After new Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom footage, players mentally prepare themselves for another Korok Seed hunt

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fans are already panicking over Korok Seeds returning.

Now, it's important to note we already know Koroks themselves are returning in Tears of the Kingdom (we previously saw one with a gigantic backpack in a trailer). But a suspicious Korok Seed circle from a recent trailer has had them very worried we're in for another extensive treasure hunt all over again. And after a new round of preview footage, those fears have been confirmed.

Yes, that screenshot from the new trailer above sure does look like a circle one would find a Korok Seed in back in Breath of the Wild. Here's hoping that with this new treasure hunt in Tears of the Kingdom, we're in for a better reward in our new journey than a golden poo in the original game.

What makes this trek more dread-inducing is the fact that Tears of the Kingdom has more ground to explore than Breath of the Wild. Not only do we have Hyrule in the sequel, but we can also explore islands scattered among the sky, and what look like extensive underground areas, meaning there could be even more Korok Seeds to track down this time.

Away from the trailer screenshot though, there's actual confirmation that Korok Seeds are back in Tears of the Kingdom. At the 17 minute and 50 second mark in the preview just below, we can see Link uncover a Korok hiding in the wild, who grants him a seed despite the fact that he isn't the beloved Hestu. This means that, yes, the Korok Seeds are very much back in Tears of the Kingdom for another bout.

