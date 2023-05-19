Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom player discovers genius hack for Korok puzzles

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players have uncovered a genius trick to solve Korok stone circles.

If you're unfamiliar with one of the more tried and tested aspects of Koroks, the little buggers love hiding within incomplete stone circles, forcing Link to find a nearby stone and complete the circle to find them. That all changes if you've got a weapon Fused with a stone, as the player just below discovered to their delight.

This player is being praised as a "genius" on the Tears of the Kingdom-dedicated subreddit, and we can see why. It's admittedly a really simple trick, but makes so much sense, the kind of thing you can't believe you've never tried before and completely changes the game.

So really, you should probably keep a stone-Fused weapon on hand at all times. Weapons don't exactly hang around for long in Tears of the Kingdom given the weapon degradation system, but this Korok puzzle solution makes hanging onto one stone-Fused one critical.

And hey, it's really nice to see Tears of the Kingdom players not torturing Koroks for once. The poor little fellas are now at the centre of multiple Geneva Convention violations, if you want a good idea of just how cruel and twisted some Zelda players can be when they find the poor Koroks.

Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling Zelda game in history, selling a staggering 10 million copies in just three days. Players have already discovered a duplication glitch, which has the game's economy in shambles as Link rakes in thousands of Rupees in just minutes.

