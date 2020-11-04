Zack Snyder shares new Man of Steel photo featuring Superman’s fisherman disguise

Man of Steel director Zack Snyder has shared a previously unseen photo of Henry Cavill’s Clark Kent in a fisherman disguise. Snyder shared the black and white image on social media platform Vero with the caption “From the archive”.

Cavill wears a beanie, a sweater, and a hooded jacket. He’s looking down with a sombre look on his face and he’s carrying a sign that states his name and boat type – it’s a better disguise than his usual glasses, at least.

(Image credit: Zack Snyder via Vero)

2013’s Man of Steel helped kick off the DC Extended Universe and introduced us to Cavill’s Superman. The movie follows Clark as he steps into his role as Superman to save the world from the villainous General Zod, played by Michael Shannon.

The film opens with Clark Kent on a fishing boat, trying to keep a low profile. However, when he learns of an oil rig’s distress signal, he flies into action and we see his first step towards becoming the iconic caped hero.

Superman’s future in the DCEU is uncertain, with Warner Bros. reportedly having little interest in another solo movie for the superhero. However, we can next see Cavill’s Superman on our screens in the long-awaited Snyder Cut , alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, and the rest of the gang. The director’s cut of 2017’s Justice League will take the form of four hour-long episodes, set for release on HBO Max in early to mid-2021.

